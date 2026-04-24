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Homesportshockey

Tim White keen on using individual personality to build 'team first' mentality

Tim White believes in being a coach who connects with the players as people for bringing idiosyncrasies together to achieve a common goal.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 19:13 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 19:13 IST
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