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Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey: India beat Pakistan in thriller to enter final

Trailing 2-3 until the final quarter, India produced an outstanding attacking display in the final minutes to secure their place in the summit clash
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:14 IST
Sports NewsHockeyIndian Hockey Team

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