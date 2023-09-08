Watching live hockey inspired Raheel to take up the stick

Cut-off box - Hockey's version of T20 The exciting shorter format of hockey often compared to Twenty 20 of cricket first made inroads in the country around 2015. Since then Hockey India and several state associations have organised tournaments to popularise the newer version of the sport that has five players (one goalkeeper four on-field players) tussling for a total of 20 minutes broken down to two halves of 10 minutes each on a smaller field area. Over the last two weeks both the national men’s and women’s teams were crowned champions at the inaugural Asia Cup Hockey 5s tournament held in Salalah Oman. The victories ensured India's entry to the first-ever hockey 5s World Cup scheduled to take place from January 24-31 2024 in Muscat Oman. While the men have been grouped along Egypt Switzerland and Jamaica in Pool B of the 16-nation event the women are drawn with USA Poland and Namibia in Pool C. “Though the format is fairly new in the country the results prove that we have adapted to it quite well” said CB Janardhana coach of the men’s team. “Out of the seven games we lost one against Pakistan. Apart from the title the biggest takeaway for us is that we scored 87 goals (most by a team) and conceded only 20” he added. On the contrary though the women’s side finished on top of the podium no Indian featured in the top-3 list of the most goals scored (individual/ team) lists. “Despite the fact that three girls were playing this format for the first time we gelled well as a team that helped us win” explained Y Soundarya the women’s coach. “With the World Cup in sight where we will face tougher sides we will work on improving speed and scoring” she claimed.