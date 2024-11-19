Women's ACT hockey: India beat Japan 2-0, to face China in final

<p>Rajgir (Bihar): Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated Japan 2-0 to enter the final of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Tuesday.</p><p>Vice-captain Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 48th minute while Lalaremsiami struck from field play in the 56th minute for India, who had plenty of scoring chances including 13 penalty corners.</p><p>India will face China, whom they defeated in the league stages, in the final on Wednesday. Earlier, China beat Malaysia 3-1 in the first semifinal.</p>.Title holders India face acid test against China in women's ACT hockey.<p>Malaysia will take on Japan in the third-fourth place match, while Korea finished fifth after beating Thailand 3-0 in the fifth-sixth place classification match.</p><p>The Indians continued their attacking game and put on early pressure on the Japanese defence, just like the last league game.</p><p>The play was mostly inside the Japanese half as the Indian defence was hardly tested.</p>.<p>India had the first shot at the goal inside the initial five minute. Skipper Salima Tete's attempt was thwarted by Japanse goalkeeper Yu Kudo.</p><p>The Indians repeatedly penetrated the Japanese citadel and in the process secured two penalty corners in a span of two minutes but Kudo was alert under the bar to deny Navneet Kaur and Deepika.</p><p>Three minutes into the second quarter, India secured three back-to-back penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net.</p><p>It was raining penalty corners for the hosts as they got back-to-back set pieces in the 21st minute but Kudo produced a brilliant save with her fully-stretched right leg to deny Deepika again.</p>.<p>In the 24th minute, India earned a penalty corner followed by another in the next minute but failed to get past Japanese goalkeeper Kudo, as they also lacked in execution.</p><p>A minute after the change of ends, India secured two penalty corners but wasted both.</p><p>In the 35th minute, Kodu again denied Deepika from a set piece.</p>.<p>In the 41st minute, Deepika stole the ball just outside the Japanese circle, but shot wide from a one-on-one situation with Kudo.</p><p>Seconds from the end of third quarter, Kudo once again pulled off a brilliant save to deny Udita from another penalty corner.</p><p>In the 47th minute, India secured their 12th penalty corner but failed to breach Kudo.</p><p>But a minute later, India broke the deadlock through a penalty stroke earned by Deepika and Navneet made no mistake.</p>.<p>The goal seemed to have rejuvenated the Indians as they scored a fine field goal in the 56th minute.</p><p>Lalremsiami slammed into the back of the Japanese goal after she was brilliantly set up by Sunelita Toppo's terrific run from the right flank.</p><p>Japan got a penalty corner in the dying moments, but failed to get past a rock solid Indian defence. </p>