Women's ACT hockey: India beat Japan 2-0, to face China in final

Malaysia will take on Japan in the third-fourth place match, while Korea finished fifth after beating Thailand 3-0 in the fifth-sixth place classification match.
PTI
19 November 2024, 14:15 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:15 IST
