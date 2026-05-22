<p>There seems to be no end in sight for Pakistani hockey players' financial woes as they are yet to receive pending dues from the national federation and their daily training camp allowance has also been reduced ahead of the FIH World Cup to be held later this year.</p><p>The Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) interim set-up announced that players and officials of the national team will now receive a daily allowance of $110 on foreign tours.</p>.Crisis rocks Pakistan hockey as PHF chief Bugti quits after Aus tour fiasco.<p>But the players have complained that their training camp allowance has been reduced from $11 (3,000 rupees) to $3.5 (1000 rupees).</p><p>According to a reliable source close to the PHF, the senior players had asked the PHF to confirm about how much allowance they would get for the training camp duration.</p><p>Pakistan named their 20-member squad for next month's FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and England but did not name the captain, a move that did not go down well with the players.</p><p>Shakeel Ammad Butt has been leading Pakistan since early last year.</p><p>"They have announced we will get $110 daily allowance for foreign tours, including the World Cup qualifying event we had played in Egypt but we'll only believe it unless we are paid that amount," one player said on condition of anonymity.</p><p>He said in the past also the PHF officials had made similar promises, but never fulfilled that.</p><p>The third leg of the FIH Pro League is scheduled from June 13 to 27 with Pakistan playing Belgium, Spain, England and arch-rivals India.</p><p>The FIH World Cup will be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 14 to 30.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>