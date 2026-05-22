Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

Yet another crisis hits Pakistan hockey as pending dues, daily allowance row flares up

The daily training camp allowance has been reduced ahead of the FIH World Cup to be held later this year.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 09:43 IST
sportsSports NewsPakistanHockeyFIH

Follow us on :

Follow Us