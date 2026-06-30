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Homesports

Hurdler Krishik refuses to play second fiddle

The Maharashtra athlete held the national record at 13.41 seconds until last season while his closest domestic rival's best stood at a distant 13.78 in 2025. That changed dramatically in 2026 with youngster Krishik M raising his standards.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 19:49 IST
Sports Newsathlete

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