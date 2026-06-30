Hurdler Krishik refuses to play second fiddle

<p>Bhubaneswar: India's fastest hurdler Tejas Shirse has often maintained that if he is to scale greater heights, he must compete overseas because there is simply no one in the country capable of pushing him any further. He had every reason to believe so.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra athlete held the national record at 13.41 seconds until last season while his closest domestic rival's best stood at a distant 13.78 in 2025. That changed dramatically in 2026 with youngster Krishik M raising his standards.</p>.<p>The Karnataka athlete slashed nearly half a second off his personal best to surge to 13.44, consistently shaving around a tenth of a second with every outing. Suddenly, Tejas's grip on the national crown no longer looked unshakeable as every time the two lined up together, the battle became a genuine head-to-head contest.</p>.<p>The rivalry yielded its first major dividend two weeks ago at the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana, where Tejas responded by lowering his own national record to 13.27 and qualified for the Commonwealth Games. The performance reaffirmed his status as India's hurdle king while relegating the 22-year-old from Tumakuru to the role of pursuer. But is Krishik content with playing second fiddle?</p>.<p>"Certainly not," the Karnataka hurdler tells DH. "I race to win. Second place is never enough, and I fully intend to change that. Last year, when Tejas challenged the rest of us to raise the standard, I took it personally. It became a motivation."</p>.<p>Perhaps that mindset stems from the sacrifices made by his father, Manjunatha. A former state-level athlete himself, he gave up a well-paying multinational job to chase the dream he could never fulfill: to see his son represent India.</p>.<p>"My father has been the biggest pillar of my career," says Krishik. "He didn't receive the family support to pursue athletics, so he made sure I never lacked it. Whether it was helping me through a long knee injury or taking me to the local ground every day to train despite Covid lockdown, he has always stood by me."</p>.<p>The 22-year-old athlete has excelled away from the track as well, graduating in engineering with distinction. This achievement is largely credit to his mother, Roopa.</p>.<p>"My husband and son share an unquestionable love for athletics," says Roopa, a state government employee. "But someone also had to make sure academics weren't neglected. I always told him, 'Run as much as you want, but never at the cost of your education'."</p>.<p>On Friday, Krishik's parents and grandfather watched from the stands as the hurdler mounted a spirited bid to secure direct qualification for the Asian Games. He fell agonisingly short by just 0.06 seconds but remains firmly in contention for a place in the Indian team.</p>.<p>"It was disappointing to miss the direct qualification for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games," Krishik says. "But setbacks like these only motivate me to work harder. I want to leave no room for doubt that I deserve to wear the India jersey."</p>