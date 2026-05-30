<p>China’s up and coming fighter Shi Ming, on Friday, secured a dominant and quick victory against India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/left-in-a-pot-to-die-after-birth-ups-puja-tomar-becomes-1st-indian-to-win-ufc-fight-3455304">Pooja Tomar</a> at the Road to UFC (season 5) tournament in Macau. The former professional doctor, who is now known as ‘martial arts doctor’, went straight to work using her grappling skills against Pooja (a striker) and was able to draw out a tap using an arm triangle choke at 3 minutes and 12 seconds of the very first round. </p><p>Known for her vicious fighting style, Ming has emerged as a fierce competitor among those trying to break into UFC. Although she disappointed Indian fans who were rooting for Tomar, Ming’s post-fight interview in the octagon got them intrigued. </p>.<p>After her win, Ming shared her love for the Bollywood movie ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dangal">Dangal</a>’ starring Aamir Khan, who she’s a fan of. She also wished that someone would make a movie on her and even suggested the name of the film - ‘Dangal 2.’</p>.‘Dangal’ is my best-acted film, made only one mistake in it: Aamir Khan.<p>“It's really important to me that people believe in me… I want to say that, I like Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The movie, Dangal, is so touching. I hope someone can make a movie about me like that someday. Dangal 2, let’s go!” Ming said. </p><p>According to The Global Times, the 31-year-old strawweight fighter earned her UFC contract after winning Road to UFC Season 3 in late 2024. That’s when Ming shot to fame when she stunned the world with a brutal knockout kick which dropped her opponent Feng Xiaocan cold. </p>