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'I like Aamir Khan’: Chinese MMA fighter defeats India's Pooja Tomar, says she wants a ‘Dangal 2’ on her life

After her win, Shi Ming shared her love for the Bollywood movie ‘Dangal’ starring Aamir Khan, who she’s a fan of.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:23 IST
Aamir KhansportsChinaDangalMartial artsUFCMMA

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