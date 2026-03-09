ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India thrashes New Zealand by 96 runs, retains T20 World Cup title

India buried the ghosts of 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, crushing New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first host nation to lift the T20 World Cup. A powerhouse batting display from Sharma, Samson and Kishan, paired with the lethal bowling of Axar and Bumrah, the "Men in Blue" ensured total dominance from the very first ball. Check out some stunning photos from India’s spectacular final win in Ahmedabad.