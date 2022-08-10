If a player wants to make extra money, he should be allowed: Jeev

Jeev Milkha Singh will turn 51 this December but the energy, passion and eagerness to strike a ball is still that of a youngster seeking a breakthrough win. The golfer is supremely fit and globetrots for a majority of the year, competing on the Senior Tour and providing inputs for the betterment of the PGTI and Asian tours.

“Every time I step on the tee box, I still get the chills,” gushes the Indian golfing legend while holding a clinic for journalists at the pristine Laguna Golf Phuket, one of the major courses in Thailand. “I still feel I have a lot of golf in me and I love keeping myself busy. From here I head to Singapore, then to Japan before coming home for Diwali. I then fly out again.”

Following this light but lively discussion, he sat with DH for an exclusive chat where he spoke about the controversial LIV Golf Invitation Tour, the Indian talent and the nation’s progress as a whole in sports.

The LIV Golf has been making headlines and dividing opinions. What are your thoughts on it?

I think PGA Tour is the biggest tour in the world and I’m not going to take that away from them and I’ve always respected that. But if a player wants to make extra money, he should be allowed to do it. If he’s fulfilling his commitments to play 12-15 tournaments on the PGA Tour and if he wants to go out and play 4-5 events on any other tour like LIV, or play tournaments where they give you X amount of money, I think a player should be allowed.

A major criticism hurled at the players joining LIV is that they are ignoring the human rights abuses by Saudi Arabia. Do you think sportspersons are more vilified than people from other streams?

I would not comment on that. My thought process is completely different. If somebody’s livelihood is becoming better by playing on a better tour, I have nothing against that. The guy is fulfilling his commitments, it’s good for him. He’s making extra bucks. It’s like a mason working 9-5 and somebody else calls him saying ‘Hey man, it’s urgent, I need you to do some work for me. Please come after hours and work in my house and I’ll pay you extra money.’ Won’t he go?

Asian Tour has also signed an agreement with LIV and is opening its arms for LIV participants. Your thoughts.

Saudi company is funding the Asian Tour, we’ve signed a deal with them. We got a good deal from them and I think it’s good for the game of golf in Asia and the players. They play for more money and they could make a better livelihood.

Moving on, your thoughts about current state of talent in Indian golf.

I think there is so much depth in Indian golf, it’s fantastic to see. I like the attitude of the youngsters, they’ve got all the knowledge through the internet. They’ve got fire in their bellies to prove themselves. I think these guys are going to do really well. The only thing I tell them, which I feel is lacking, is the belief system. If you’ve proven yourself on the PGTI Tour, you are good enough to prove yourself on the world stage. I’m really happy with what’s happening in India with the Tour, PGTI has done an excellent job with the tournaments there. I just feel sky is the limit.

Despite success on various Asian, European and PGA tours, India is yet to produce a major winner. How soon will it happen?

I think the talent and desire are there in all the Indian players. I think in the next 10 years an Indian is going to win a major championship because they have it. They just need to believe in themselves.

India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. How far have we progressed as a sporting nation?

I think India has progressed but I feel more is needed. More programmes are needed for athletes to have some kind of security in case they don’t have a good education to fall back on. They should be able to get some kind of security, like you play and reach this level, you’ll be given this. Second, Khelo India has started. They are spending a lot of money and it’s a very good programme. We need to have 5 or 6 programmes like that. Every state should have programmes like that. In case of young athletes, it’s the parents who feel the most pressure because they have to spend money for their kids to travel. I feel India has improved, it’s the 75th year of Independence coming but more is needed, a push is needed, only then India can be called a proper sporting nation.

Women’s golf has also grown in India in the recent years. Your thoughts.

This game offers opportunities irrespective of the gender. Aditi Ashok and everybody else doing well on the PGA and European Tour is really good. It’s great and gives hope to other girls. In fact girls are doing well in every sector and that’s great for the country.

Golf is still restricted to North India with not many events down South.

I feel what needs to be done for the game to reach the masses is having more public driving ranges. I’ve been saying that for a long time now. I’ve been requesting the central government to request every state government to take a piece of land and make it into a driving range. One shouldn’t be told ‘he’s not a member, he can’t come in’. It’s a sport and everyone should be able to play it.

How is the current generation different from yours?

When I was getting ready for the Tour, I didn’t have the knowledge on what muscles I need to work on. I didn’t have the right guidance. I didn’t know what I needed to do to get the right distance. I didn’t know what clubs were right for me. Also, what muscles do I work on to stay injury free. I had zero knowledge. Now these kids have it all because everything is available on the internet. I think it’s fantastic and they follow it. I think they are a step ahead of when we guys were playing.

Your thoughts on Laguna Golf Phuket.

I think Laguna Resorts and Banyan Tree don’t need any introduction. They are a brand name worldwide for their hospitality, for their accommodation, for the service they provide. I came and played here in February and immediately fell in love with the property. I’ve played all over the world and this is one of the finest properties they have in Phuket. Location wise, it’s close to the beach, they’ve got amazing restaurants. They’ve got a small town close by in case you get tired of eating in the hotel.

How has Thailand progressed as a golfing nation?

I came here for the first time in 1994, I played at the Blue Canyon, the Johnnie Walker. It’s grown to a next level, the golf tourism, the hospitality, the restaurants, it’s fantastic. Phuket as a town, since in 1994, the roads have improved, the infrastructure has grown leaps and bounds. That time there weren’t any direct flights, only Thai Airways was the option. Now you can get a direct flight to Phuket from most parts of the world. It has grown for the better. Golf wise there used to be only 4-5 courses but now in Phuket alone there are 10 courses and world-class courses.