In a 1st, Ranji match in Hubballi to be live telecasted

The Ranji match between host Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh on December 17 will mark a new beginning for the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) Raj Nagar stadium as it would be first Ranji match to be telecasted live.

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, will live telecast the four day game between the two teams. And preparation for the same have been completed.

While the Hubballi stadium has earlier too telecasted live matches of Karnataka Premier League and India-A matches, it is for the first time that a Ranji match will be telecasted live from here.

Hubballi hosted its first Ranji match in 1971-72 at Nehru Grounds, while the last Ranji match was played at Raj Nagar Stadium in 2016-17 between Gujarat and Mumbai. So far, Hubballi has hosted eight Ranji matches.

Sources at KSCA stadium informed that preparation for live telecasting has been started for the last one week. BCCI pitch curator Ashok Verma and KSCA curator Ramesh are busy preparing the pitch for the match.

Speaking to DH, KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon said all these days Ranji matches that were played in Bengaluru used to be live telecasted. There was a long pending demand from the cricket lovers that matches played in tyre-two cities should also be telecasted. Likewise, the BCCI and Star Sports have decided to live telecast the match, he said.

More than 1500 spectators can watch the match free of cost from the stadium. Entry for the public has been kept open from gate three, he said.

Karnataka team, which is flying high after winning a thrilling match against arch-rival Tamil Nadu by a narrow margin of 26 runs would like to continue its winning trend in Hubballi too.

Start player Karun Nair, Pavan Deshpande and others are expected to play at the Hubballi Stadium.