In the Manipur strife, sport is a collateral

“I still train some of the kids because we have the nationals coming up, but we do it discreetly,” he speaks in a hushed tone. “We have to go and pick up some of the kids ourselves because it’s too dangerous for them. We used to train the nights before but the last few weeks there has been a lot of violence in the nights so we try and do it in the morning. We get an hour at best but that’s not enough for them to do well.”