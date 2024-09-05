In the Paralympic fix-it shop, plenty of fractures but no blood

"It was really bad. Flatted his tires, broke the steering linkage, all this stuff -- these are custom parts that they broke," Waldmuller said. "And so we robbed some parts from his teammate's wheelchair that was competing the next day, put it on his. But then none of them fit or lined up. And we zip-tied and duct-taped it together." Genyn won a gold medal in the jury-rigged chair, setting a Paralympic record in his classification.