Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl first

  • Mar 17 2023, 13:07 ist
Cricketer Hardik Pandya. Credit: PTI Photo

India won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is leading the Men in Blue in the first ODI of three-match series.

The hosts are riding high on confidence after a 2-1 Test series win over the Aussies but the ODI contests are expected to be more competitive. 

More to follow...

