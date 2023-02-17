Ashwin’s double-blow jolts visitors; Aus 94/3 at lunch

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Ashwin’s double-blow jolts visitors, Australia at 94/3 at lunch

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 11:47 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

In the second Test, Australia scored 94 runs before lunch on Day 1, while India picked three wickets in total with Ravichandran Ashwin taking two premium batters - Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith - in a single over in Delhi on Friday. 

Australia stood at 94/3 at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test against India in Delhi. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 