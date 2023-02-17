Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Ashwin’s double-blow jolts visitors, Australia at 94/3 at lunch

In the second Test, Australia scored 94 runs before lunch on Day 1, while India picked three wickets in total with Ravichandran Ashwin taking two premium batters - Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith - in a single over in Delhi on Friday.
Australia stood at 94/3 at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test against India in Delhi.
