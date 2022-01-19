Ind vs SA, 1st ODI: Bavuma, Dussen take S Africa to 216/3 after 41 overs

South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen stitched over 150-run partnership to take the home side to 216/3 after 41 overs in the first innings of the first ODI against India.

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against India in first ODI.

The game marks India's first ODI appearance since Virat Kohli was succeeded by Rohit Sharma as full-time limited-overs captain. However, K L Rahul will be leading the Indian team.

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

More to follow...

