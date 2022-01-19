Ind vs SA, 1st ODI: India 145/2 after 27 overs as Dhawan departs

South Africa finally managed to break Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's 92-run partnership as the former departs at 79. India scored 145/2 after 27 overs with Kohli and Rishabh Pant being on the crease.

Earlier, K L Rahul (12) was caught behind by de Kock.

Opting to bat, South Africa posted a challenging 296 for four against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Skipper Temba Bavuma hit a restrained 110 off 143 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen blasted an entertaining 129 not out off 96 balls to lift South Africa from 68 for three to close to 300-run mark.

The duo added 204 runs for the fourth wicket.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/53) were among the wicket-takers.

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

(With PTI inputs)

