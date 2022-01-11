India 75/2 at lunch as Kohli, Pujara rebuild after early wickets for South Africa

India 75/2 at lunch on Day 1 of 3rd Test vs SA

Reuters
Reuters, Cape Town,
  • Jan 11 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 16:40 ist
India skipper Virat Kohli in action on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Credit: Reuters Photo

Captain Virat Kohli and experienced number three Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to 75 for two at lunch after an even opening session on the first day of the third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

The pair have put on an unbeaten 42 for the third wicket with Pujara to resume on 26 and Kohli on 15, after the home side had picked up early wickets having been asked to field.

It has been an important rebuilding job for the visitors with the series evenly poised at 1-1 going into the final test.

India won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions, the 15th time in their last 16 tests that South Africa have lost the flip of the coin.

The home side bowled a fuller length on a wicket that has traditionally been conducive to seam movement rather than the pace and steep bounce of the Highveld pitches where the first two tests were played.

Captain Dean Elgar admitted he would have batted too, but will be pleased to have removed both Indian openers, including the inform KL Rahul (12).

The latter edged seamer Duanne Olivier to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne with the score on 31, and just two runs later Mayank Agarwal (15) was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram off seamer Kagiso Rabada.

Kohli, who is playing in his 99th test, is back in the side for Hanuma Vihari after back spasms kept him out of the last match.

The only other change for India is a return for seamer Umesh Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj, who has a hamstring injury.

The home side are unchanged from the seven-wicket win in Johannesburg in the second test.

India won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs as they seek a first series win in South Africa.

More to follow...

