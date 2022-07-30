India beat WI by 68 runs

Invited to bat, India posted 190 for 6 with skipper Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 64 off 44 balls

  • Jul 30 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 01:23 ist
India beat West Indies by 68 runs in the opening T20 International. Credit: AFP Photo

India beat West Indies by 68 runs in the opening T20 International on Friday.

Invited to bat, India posted 190 for 6 with skipper Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 64 off 44 balls. Dinesh Karthik managed a quickfire 19-ball 41.

For West Indies, Alazarri Joseph had best figures of 2 for 46 while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the most economical, giving away only 14 runs in 4 overs with a wicket in his kitty.

India scored 45 runs in their last three overs.

The visiting side then restricted West Indies to 122 for 8 in 20 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets apiece.

For West Indies, Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 20.

Brief Scores: India 190/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 64, Dinesh Karthik 41, Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Akeal Hosein 1/14).

West Indies: 122 for 8 in 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/22, Ravi Bishnoi 2/26, Arshdeep Singh 2/24).

