India beats Pakistan in T20 World Cup; Fans celebrate historic win

Across every corner of India, the atmosphere was electric last night. Ishan Kishan’s impressive 77 and Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal bowling didn’t just win a game; they sparked a nationwide festival. Pure blue magic took over the night as jubilant crowds flooded the streets, distributing sweets and dancing in the streets, celebrating a massive 61-run victory that sent the 'Men in Blue' straight into the Super 8s. Check out the pictures of fans celebrating Team India's victory over Pakistan in the CC T20 World Cup.