Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

India Blitz 2024: Carlsen, Lagno lead; Praggnanandhaa close second

Young Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa tailed him closely in second place with 6 points, recovering remarkably after losing his first three games to register six consecutive wins.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 14:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 14:42 IST
Sports NewsChessR Praggnanandhaa

Follow us on :

Follow Us