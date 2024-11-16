India Blitz 2024: Carlsen, Lagno lead; Praggnanandhaa close second

<p>Kolkata: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and three-time World Women’s Blitz champion Kateryna Lagno occupied the top spot while India’s R Praggnanandhaa took second place at the halfway mark of the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz 2024 here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Carlsen concluded the first nine rounds with an impressive 6.5 points out of a possible 9.</p>.<p>The Norwegian maestro had a dominant start, but his momentum was halted in round eight by Arjun Erigaisi, who defeated him in spectacular fashion in just 20 moves.</p>.Heroes' Homecoming: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali, and Srinath's touchdown amid fanfare.<p>In the final round of the day, Carlsen settled for a draw against Vidit Gujarathi.</p>.<p>Young Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa tailed him closely in second place with 6 points, recovering remarkably after losing his first three games to register six consecutive wins.</p>.<p>Erigaisi and Russia’s Daniil Dubov are tied for third with 5.5 points each.</p>.<p>In the women’s section, Lagno led the field with 7 points, maintaining an undefeated streak with five wins and four draws.</p>.<p>Valentina Gunina trails her by a single point in second place, while Rapid Champion Aleksandra Goryachkina occupies third with 5 points.</p><p>Goryachkina had a strong start with three consecutive wins but managed only four draws in the remaining six games.</p><p>Standings (Round 9): Open Section: Magnus Carlsen (6.5); R Praggnanandhaa (6); Arjun Erigaisi (5.5); Daniil Dubov (5.5); Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (5); Abdusattorov Nodirbek (4); Wesley So (3.5); Narayanan S L (3.5); Nihal Sarin (3.5) and Keymer Vincent (2).</p><p>Women’s Section: Kateryna Lagno (7); Valentina Gunina (6); Aleksandra Goryachkina (5); Divya Deshmukh (4.5); Vantika Agrawal (4.5); Koneru Humpy (4.5); Harika Dronavalli (4); Alexandra Kosteniuk (4); Vaishali R (3.5) and Nana Dzagnidze (2). </p>