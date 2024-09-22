India clinch historic gold medals in Chess Olympiad

Budapest: India on Sunday scripted history as it won it's maiden gold medals in both the men's and women's team categories at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.
In the men's event, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi won their respective matches against Slovenia in the 11th round match here. Grandmaster and World Championship challenger Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev, while Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj.
The women's team, on the other hand, comprising Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, Tania Sachdev and Abhijit Kunte (Captain) beat Azerbaijan in round 11 to clinch the gold medal.
Published 22 September 2024, 13:00 IST