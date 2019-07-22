India colts thrash England in tri-series

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a patient half-century after a superb display by the bowlers as the Indian colts made an impressive start to their campaign, notching up a comprehensive five-wicket win over England in the Tri-Nation under-19 tournament here Sunday.

The India U-19 side produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss the English for 204 in 46.3 overs after their skipper George Balderson won the toss and elected to bat at the County Ground here.

The pace-spin duo of Kartik Tyagi (3/35) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/40) were the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets each, while SS Mishra (2/39) and V Patil (2/46) accounted for two wickets each.

Jaiswal then scored 78 off 115 balls studded with nine hits to the fence to anchor the India U-19 chase.

Divyaansh Saxena (43) and Priyam Garg (38) also came up with useful contributions with the bat as the visitors romped home in 39.2 overs.