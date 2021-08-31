India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

Sumit Antil smashed the world record multiple times as he bulldozed his way to a gold medal in the javelin throw F64 class at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. Joining him on the top step of the podium albeit in a different event was shooter Avani Lekhara, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1.

The 19-year-old, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6.

Only three athletes had won the gold medal at the Paralympic Games before the start of the day and two more joined that illustrious list by the end. India has so far won five medals in athletics -- one gold, three silver and one bronze.

With an overall haul of two gold, four silver and two bronze medals, the Indian contingent has already recorded their best ever Games medal haul.

That they did this on just the sixth day with medal favourites such as Mariyappan Thangavelu and others yet to compete, raised further hopes of a highly successful Games for the country. India stands 26th in the medals tally.

The 23-year-old Antil, who lost his left leg below the knee following a motorbike accident in 2015, powered his way to the top of the podium with an astonishing fifth attempt of 68.55m, the new world record.

Meanwhile, veteran javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia’s (F46 category) won silver to cement his status as India’s greatest para-athlete. Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the F56 category.