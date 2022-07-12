India elect to bowl against England in first ODI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2022, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 17:10 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first ODI in Nottingham. 

More to follow...

Rohit Sharma
India vs England
Sports News
Cricket
ODI

