India, England fined, docked 2 points each for slow over-rate in Test match

India and England have been fined 40 per cent of the match fee and docked two points each from their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 tally for slow over-rates in the Nottingham Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.
More to follow...
