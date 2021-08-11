Ind, Eng docked 2 WTC points each for slow over-rate

India, England fined, docked 2 points each for slow over-rate in Test match

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 13:14 ist
India's Rohit Sharma, right, fist bumps with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at the end of the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India. Credit: AP

India and England have been fined 40 per cent of the match fee and docked two points each from their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 tally for slow over-rates in the Nottingham Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

More to follow...

