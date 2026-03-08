India eye history as Kiwis look to end final jinx

<p>Ahmedabad: Right throughout the ICC T20 World Cup, India have been searching for the ‘perfect game’ with mixed results. Now, the defending champions will be seeking the perfect climax against a dangerous New Zealand on Sunday as they look to create history at a venue that gave them one of their greatest heartbreaks two and a half years ago.</p>.<p>In a tournament like the World Cup, which generally spans over a month across vastly differing venues and conditions, it’s not how to start but how effectively you finish the job. The early phase is about getting your bearings right and gradual progression, but what separates the best from the ordinary is how well they can handle the pressure of must-win games at the business end, where there’s no room for mistakes.</p>.<p>On that front, two-time champions India have been on the mark, raising their level several notches high when their title hopes appeared on shaky ground following a chastening defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium — the venue for the final — a fortnight ago. Since that setback, India have been nothing less than outstanding, especially with the bat, and they’ll be carrying that confidence against an equally buoyant New Zealand, whom the Men In Blue have never beaten in three World Cup matches, with the Kiwis also proving to be a thorn in their flesh on numerous occasions in ICC events.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | A battle of toppers in a group of death.<p>India will be banking big on their batting might as they look to become the first team to defend the title and win the coveted crown at home — something that will give their billion-plus fans unbridled joy following the sickening loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup at the gigantic venue that was packed with about 1 lakh people. Except Sunday to be no different too.</p>.<p>Sanju Samson has been in smashing form since returning to the playing XI against Zimbabwe, picking up two successive Player of the Match awards; Ishan Kishan has adapted nicely at one drop; Suryakumar Yadav has played according to the situations; Tilak Varma has found his range after being pushed down the order and finishers Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya have delivered whenever it has mattered. The only concern is the continued miserable run of opener Abhishek Sharma. The grand final could be the perfect occasion for the southpaw to prove the adage “form is temporary, class is permanent”.</p>.<p>Another major worry for India is Varun Chakravarthy’s alarming dip in form since the start of the Super Eights phase. He’s been bleeding runs and struggling to arrest it. But the rest of the bowlers have held their nerve, especially the once-in-a-generation Jasprit Bumrah whose overs in the death are like gold dust. </p>.<p>Like how India, the superpowers of modern cricket, are chasing their own history, perennial underdogs are hoping to add that elusive glorious chapter in a limited-overs World Cup event. The inaugural ICC Test Championship winners have reached the semifinals of T20 World Cups on five occasions and lost the only final to Australia in 2021. Even in ODI World Cups, they’ve reached the semifinals on seven occasions and progressed to the title clash twice but lost both those contests. It’s this cross that will be weighing heavily on them.</p>.<p>But given how they brutally busted open an undefeated South Africa in the semifinal with Finn Allen scoring an unbelievable 33-ball 100 not out, New Zealand know moments of brilliance like that from a squad oozing with talent can ‘break a billion hearts’. Opener Tim Seifert, middle-order batters Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips have been in good touch while Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner have played some game-changing innings as well. Even on the bowling front, they look sorted with the off-spin duo of Philipps and Cole McConchie capable of making life difficult for the Indian southpaws. And let’s not forget Santner and Ravindra, the latter who has had a memorable outing as an all-rounder.</p>.<p>New Zealand almost missed the bus, sneaking into the semis despite just one win in the Super Eights. They’ll be hoping Sunday is the day they get the monkey off their backs. For India, it’s all about strengthening their status as the limited-overs powerhouse — they are also the holders of the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><strong>Squads: India:</strong> Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi.</p>