India eye runs from top-order in series-deciding third ODI against SA

The elegant left-hander who packs a punch struggled to touch his peak in the home T20I series against Australia and the struggle seemed to have followed him to South Africa as well. The Hyderabad batter is yet to hit his peak here.

It is important for Gaikwad and Varma, unless he is replaced with uncapped Rajat Patidar for tomorrow's match, to rediscover their range because India no longer have Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order to shore up the innings. The 30-year-old Patidar usually bats at No. 4 for Madhya Pradesh.