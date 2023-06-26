India look to iron out chinks

Having already made it to the semifinals, India will be looking to paper over some cracks when the they take on a dangerous Kuwait in their final Group A encounter before they hit the knockout phase of the SAFF Championship here on Tuesday.

Six goals from their opening two matches without conceding one following the triumph in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar just days before the start of the SAFF Championship may paint a rosy picture for the Blue Tigers who have been on a upswing of late, even rising to World No 101 in the FIFA rankings. However, their performances against Pakistan and Nepal here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium have shown how they still depend heavily on their talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri and an off day for him could very well cook their goose.

The 38-year-old Chhetri was at the forefront of the Pakistan demolition in the opener, scoring a hat-trick to slay the jet-lagged neighbours who had just arrived in the City hours before the game could kick-off. With a weary Pakistan struggling to stay focused, especially in the heavy rain that made life even more difficult considering their total lack of sleep, veteran Chhetri called the shots as India galloped to a smooth 4-0 win.

However, against an inspired Nepal, who went for the jugular right from the opening whistle, the Blue Tigers appeared punch drunk. They didn’t expect Nepal to make such a fast start and caught unawares, the Indian midfield appeared quite sloppy. They struggled to hold the ball, mistimed the passes as Nepal dictated play for an hour. Inevitably, they needed the brilliance of Chhetri whose goal in the 62nd minute helped calm frayed nerves before they crossed the line with a 2-0 verdict.

Such lapses may not go unpunished against a sprightly Kuwait who despite being ranked 143rd in the world pose a far tougher challenge for the hosts. India and Kuwait have met three times previously with the latter holding a 2-1 record. India will especially remember their last meeting against Kuwait in November 2010 when the Gulf nation hammered them 9-1 in an international friendly.

A lot has changed in Indian football since then with the defence, which hasn’t conceded a single goal in their last eight games (an Indian record), showing a lot more maturity and calmness as compared to teams of the past. The defence will have their task cut out on Tuesday but if India wish to emerge unscathed, the midfield has to step up and Chhetri’s strike partners need to find their scoring boots.

Barely anything separates India and Kuwait on top of the table with both having won two games and holding a goal difference of +6, the Gulf nation just ahead on goals scored. Both will be eager to win in a bid to avoid Lebanon, who look set to top Group B, in the semifinals that takes place on Saturday. It’s the right prep before the bigger battles for both sides.