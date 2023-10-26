India misses out on sure-shot team gold, record at Asian Shooting Championship due to apparel issue

New Delhi: The Indian junior men's 10m air rifle team missed out on a sure-shot gold and an Asian Shooting Championships junior record, when one of the three marksmen, Dhanush Srikanth, was disqualified from the competition in Changwon, Korea on Thursday due to 'improper stiffness' of the apparel that he was wearing during competition.

The Indian team, comprising Umamahesh Maddineni, Dhanush and Abhinav Shaw shot 628.5, 627.9 and 625.6 to aggregate 1882, which would have earned them the team gold with an Asian junior record, but the marksman's disqualification meant, India being deprived of a medal.