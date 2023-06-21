India not underestimating the opposition

Defending champions India have been the most successful team at the SAFF championship. But respecting the rest of the field and not underestimating anybody in the eight-nation competition was the message Indian coach Igor Stimac sent out to the hosts on Tuesday, the eve of the tournament.

“I respect all the teams playing this tournament. I expect great games of football honestly,” stressed the 55-year-old Croatian.

“Forget about the rankings. We have very serious groups who didn’t come here to participate but to win the tournament, same as us,” added Stimac.

The Sunil Chhetri-led team are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal, whereas, Group B consists of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon and Maldives. Lebanon and Kuwait, members of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), are the guest teams.

The 101-ranked Indian side, who have lifted the trophy eight times and finished runners-up four times before, will face Pakistan in their opener at the Sree Kanteerava stadium on Wednesday. Coming into the tournament after winning the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar two nights ago, the Blue Tigers will be raring to stamp their authority once again during their bid to clinch back-to-back titles.

Pakistan - expected to arrive only on Tuesday night after a delay in getting visas - enter the 13th edition of the event after taking part in the four-nation tournament in Mauritius where they lost all their three games.

But the footballers from the neighbouring country are no pushovers, warned Stimac.

“I watched Pakistan’s matches in the four-nation event that they just played. And they were the better side, even though they lost, against Kenya who are ranked 102 in the world. They have 6-7 players who have developed abroad. So let’s not mislead the public. Please.

“Pakistan might be the surprise of the tournament. We are not going to underestimate their quality, unity and competitiveness,” said Stimac.

With the mood in the Indian camp being upbeat, the biggest challenge for the team will be acclimatisation to the drastic change in the weather conditions, admitted Stimac. “From playing in 48 degree Celsius (in Bhubaneswar at the Intercontinental Cup) to being welcomed to English weather in Bengaluru is a big change. It is a beautiful weather to play football but it will take us a few days to settle down and adapt to the conditions.”

The first day’s action will have Kuwait taking on Nepal at 3:30 pm before India’s clash against Pakistan scheduled at 7:30 pm.