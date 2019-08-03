India opt to bowl against WI in 1st T20

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Lauderhill (US),
  • Aug 03 2019, 19:49pm ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2019, 19:50pm ist
India's Virat Kohli. Reuters file photo

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first T20 International here on Saturday.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas. 

