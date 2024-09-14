India ready to say 'Hi' to 'Heyball'?

Bengaluru: The name itself might not have a serious ring to it, but ‘Heyball’ is serious business, and the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India is looking to cash in on it.

Heybal - the brand name for Chinese 8-ball pool - has taken the world by storm over the last couple of years with its hybridisation of snooker with pool.

In essence, the format is played on small-sized snooker tables (meaning the pocket cuts - rounded - are similar to those found in snooker) with American pool balls (57mm). Naturally, this makes potting harder, but the game remains true to 8-ball rules and regulations.