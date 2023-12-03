India set to bid for 2029 World Athletics Championships

Amritsar: India is set to bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships after dropping its earlier intention to host the 2027 edition of the prestigious tournament, a top official of the national federation said on Sunday.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was earlier considering to bid for the hosting rights of the 2027 World Athletics Championships but it is now learnt that it has dropped the plan and is instead looking to host the 2029 edition.