India unlikely to field cricket teams in Hangzhou Asiad

India unlikely to field cricket teams in Hangzhou Asiad

Few expected India's men's team to compete in the September Games risking injury to the players ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia from October 16

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 18 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 16:08 ist
Participation of the women's team, who will compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July-August, now also looks unlikely. Credit: AFP Photo

Cricket will make a comeback at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this year but India, the game's financial engine, is unlikely to field teams owing to existing commitments.

Few expected India's men's team to compete in the September Games risking injury to the players ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia from October 16.

Participation of the women's team, who will compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July-August, now also looks unlikely.

"As far as the Asian Games in Hangzhou is concerned, a final decision on whether to send both men's and women's teams will be taken later and based on our existing commitments," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told Reuters.

The Games coincides with the women team's limited-overs tour of England where they are scheduled to play three one-dayers and an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals.

Hosting India is a lucrative proposition for any board and Shah said honouring bilateral commitment was particularly important in a post-coronavirus world.

"The BCCI has always stood by member boards and helped them in these difficult times," Shah said.

"The board firmly believes in honouring its bilateral commitments.

"We are committed to our fans here in India and it is absolutely important that we safeguard our home season.

"The FTP that has been created needs to be adhered to," he said referring to the game's Future Tours Programme calendar.

The reluctance of the BCCI, the world's richest cricket board, was seen as a major impediment to the game's Olympic inclusion.

But a change in BCCI's stance has emboldened the governing International Cricket Council's push for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"The BCCI and ICC are on the same page on this and agree that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is good for the growth of the game," added Shah.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BCCI
Cricket
Sports News
Asian Games
China

What's Brewing

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Bommai's hijab remarks add to confusion in Udupi

Bommai's hijab remarks add to confusion in Udupi

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

DH radio: Vikram's roller coaster journey post 'Mahaan'

 