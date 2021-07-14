Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet wins toss, opts to bat

India vs England: Harmanpreet wins toss, opts to bat in third T20I

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 23:06 ist
The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian women team won the toss and opted to bat in the third T20I against England.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India vs England
Harmanpreet Kaur
T20 International

What's Brewing

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

 