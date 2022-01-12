India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Bumrah strikes on second ball of Day 2, Markram out

India got off to a great start on Day 2 of the series-deciding 3rd Test against South Africa with pacer Jasprit Bumrah's sublime delivery bowling Aiden Markram out on just the second ball of the morning session.

South Africa had posted a score of 17/1 at stumps of Day 1 after having dismissed India for 223 runs. Virat Kohli's 79 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 43 were the only impactful performances in the visitors' first innings.

More to follow...

