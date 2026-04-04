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Indian Athletics Series 1: Murali Sreeshankar, Shaili Singh begin season

Women's pole vault will be hard to miss out with Baranica Elangovan returning to outdoor events after breaching the overall national record at 4.22m at the National Indoors last month.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 01:14 IST
Sports NewsIndian AthletesAthletic

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