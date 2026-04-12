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Indian Athletics Series 3: K’taka’s Shailesh Kushwaha grabs top spot

Meanwhile, the state’s sprinters SS Sneha and Unnathi Aiyappa bagged the silver medals in the women’s 100m and 200m events respectively.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 14:19 IST
Sports NewsKarnatakaAthletics

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