<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> athletes had much to cheer about at the Indian Athletics Series 3 as they bagged multiple podium spots in the one-day event, including a top-spot finish by long-distance runner Shailesh Kushwaha in the men’s 1000m final in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/news-delhi">New Delhi</a> on Saturday.</p>.<p>Shailesh, who trains at SAI Bengaluru, recorded a personal best of 30:01.08 as he competed in the event after a gap of almost two years. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the state’s sprinters SS Sneha and Unnathi Aiyappa bagged the silver medals in the women’s 100m and 200m events respectively. </p>.<p>Sneha, who opened her 2026 season, clocked 11.63 seconds in a close final with Telangana athlete Nithya Gandhe (11.59).</p>.<p>Unnathi (24.12), meanwhile, couldn’t outrun Police’s Priyanka Sikarwar (23.91) in the fastest women’s 200m race of the day.</p>.<p>The men's sprint events were dominated by Odisha's national record holder Animesh Kujur, who won both the 100m and 200m event with timings of 10.28 and 20.74 respectively.</p>.<p>Women’s 400m runner Priya Mohan, representing JSW, took third spot at 54.24 in her event while Namayi Ruchitha (Anju Bobby Sports Foundation) clocked 14.00 in the women’s 100m hurdles for a third place too.</p>.Indian Athletics Series 1: Murali Sreeshankar, Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh leap big.<p>Meanwhile, Hima Das’ return to her forte 400m event in six years ended with an off-colour show of 57.92 , which more than seven seconds slower than her national record of 50.79. She also was unimpressive in the 200m.</p>.<p>Results: Winners and Karnataka only: Men: 100m: Animesh Kujur (Odi) 10.28s. 110m hurdles: Muhammed Lazan (JSW) 14.23. 200m: Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.74. 400m hurdles: Santhosh Kumar T (TN) 51.19. 800m: Anu Kumar (Utt) 1:49.87. 1000m: Shailesh Kushwaha (Kar) 30.01.08. Discus throw: Abhimanyu (JSW) 56.75m. Long jump: Md Atta Sazid (Har) 7.86. Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Rel) 67.74. </p>.<p>U-20: 110m hurdles: Kiran K (Ker) 13.80s. 400m: Astik Pradhan (Odi) 46.61. 200m: Abhishek Singh Naruk (Raj) 21.69.</p>.<p>Women: 100m: Nithya Gandhe (NCOT) 11.59s, 1; SS Sneha (Kar) 11.63, 2. 100m hurdles: Anjali C (JSW) 13.58, 1; Namayi Ruchitha (ABSF) 14.00, 3. 200m: Priyanka Sikarwar (Pol) 23.91, 1; Unnathi Aiyappa (Kar) 24.12. 400m: Rashdeep Kaur (Pun) 53.10, 1; Priya HM (JSW) 54.24, 3. 400m hurdles: Gudiya (UP) 59.23. 800m: Astha Mallick (Del) 2:11.79. 1000m: Balbli Verma (UP) 35:08.20. Discus throw: Seema (NCOP) 59.55m. Long jump: Shaili Singh (UP) 6.24. Triple jump: Niharika Vashisht (Pun) 13.41. Shot put: Shiksha (Rel) 16.50. </p>.<p>U-20: 400m: Bhumi Singh (Del) 57.27. Javelin throw: Poonam (JSW) 49.35. </p>