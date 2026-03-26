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Indian football coach and players denied entry at Kochi's Stadium

The incident took place on Thursday prior to a scheduled press conference by the state body that was to be attended by the coach and Kerala-origin players.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 17:49 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 17:49 IST
sportsFootballKochiIndian football team

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