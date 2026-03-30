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Indian football team yet to enter Kochi stadium as deadline inches closer

The Indian team wasn't allowed to train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi over non-clearance of dues.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 19:00 IST
sportsFootballKeralaKochiIndian football team

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