<p>Bengaluru: The Indian football team is yet to enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with less than 48 hours to go for their match against Hong Kong as they await clearance of venue dues by the organisers, Kerala Football Association.</p>.<p>The Indian team wasn't allowed to train at the stadium on Thursday as well, with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) threatening that they will cancel the contract for the match if the dues (Rs 3 lakh rent fee and Rs 25 lakh security deposit) are not cleared by Monday, which is a day before the match.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The matchday minus 1 is also crucial before the game itself as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) mandates the venue must also come under the control of the hosts by this time while events such as pre-match press conferences and training sessions largely take place at the venue.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier released a statement on Saturday assuring that the match will go ahead as planned and it is in constant coordination with KFA to resolve the situation. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As far as the team's training is concerned, a source said arrangements were made for both teams with the Indian team practicing at the ISL club Kerala Blasters training ground, The Sanctuary, while the visitors were provided another facility nearby. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Tickets for the match continue to be sold on AIFF's official partner's app from Rs 199 onwards while the East Gallery is already sold out. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The situation came into the spotlight last Thursday when India's head coach Khalid Jamil and three Indian players, including Bengaluru FC's Ashique Kuruniyan, weren't allowed access to the venue when they arrived for a press conference organised by KFA. The event was then called off. </p>