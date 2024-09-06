Indian Hockey can aim for gold in next Olympics: Sreejesh

Patna: Riding high on the success of winning a bronze medal in Paris — ending a four-decade-long dry spell — the Indian hockey team now aims to build on this momentum with hopes of clinching gold at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, ace goalkeeper P R Sreejesh said on Friday.

The former national team captain, who announced his retirement after the Paris Olympics, told journalists in the Bihar capital that he saw the state as the future "sports hub".

"I see many positive developments in Bihar, particularly at the sports complex in Rajgir, which now features an astro turf and will host the women's Asian Cup Trophy tournament later this year," Sreejesh remarked.