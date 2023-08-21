Indian Hockey, Kabaddi teams gun for Asiad gold

There was a true sense of patriotism, pride and unity as India's top sportspersons across disciplines gazed up at the national flag, which was hoisted on a 100-foot tall post in Bengaluru's Sports Authority of India campus.
With the impending Hangzhou Asian Games approaching, the refurbished dressing rooms of the men's and women's hockey teams were inaugurated. The victorious men's hockey team were greeted with pomp and prayers following their Asian Champions Trophy triumph.
On Monday, DH spoke to the coaches of the Indian men's hockey and kabaddi teams on their preparations.
"The Asian Games is the number one priority that we have. There's 34 days till the first game, so we come back into camp ready to train," Craig Fulton, head coach of the Indian men's hockey team, said.
The Asian Champions Trophy was Fulton's first continental assignment after taking over the duties from Graham Reid. The South African appreciated the foundation laid by his predecessor and the direction he plans on taking. "I used what is strong in the environment and brought my own flavour. There's many ways to skin a cat, you have to be able to play in a few different ways. What was there was really strong, we continue to play attacking hockey. The main focus is on improving the defence."
Looking back at the ACT triumph, Fulton praised his team for seizing the moment when it mattered, and particularly the breakthrough youngsters, "We played our best hockey when it counted. Good to see the youngsters doing well. It's all about the training environment, if that is strong, then they learn those lessons faster. The standards that we put in place, If we can maintain them for a longer period of time as a young player, there is a bright future."
A leaky defence has been India's main cause for concern and the back-line have often been susceptible to high presses from the opponents, as Malaysia displayed in the first half of the ACT final. "There are a lot of things we are working on. We've got our own way of playing and are slowly getting there," Fulton revealed.
Despite an upturn in the number of open-play goals, penalty corners have been another problem area for India despite the individual quality in store. When asked how soon the team can become a potent all-round attacking threat, Fulton called for patience.
"It takes time, all the ingredients are there. It's just about putting them together on the day at the right time. They have scrapped the new rule trials so our approach in the training pitch remains the same."
Keen on continuing their good chemistry, the objective is clear for Fulton and his confident unit, "Obviously we want to try and win it (Asian Games gold) to qualify directly (for Olympics), and that is everyone's goal," he signed off.
A quest to reclaim Kabaddi gold
For seven straight Asian Games editions, India refused to part with the yellow metal and laid down a marker of their prowess on the Kabaddi mat. A shock bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games was a rude awakening for the Indian kabaddi team, but now under the guidance of Ashan Kumar, the sights are set on returning to the top step again.
Kumar has begun work with a youthful 24-member preparation camp, with lots of first-timers getting the call-up after impressing in the Pro Kabaddi League and the recently concluded Asian Kabaddi Championship. "Only if we give chances to youngsters will the nation progress in Kabaddi. Age takes a toll on the muscles and the speed gets reduced in this sport. Our national team camp is underway, and the final selection will take place before we leave. We will attempt to field a younger team, and those who put the maximum effort will be kept in contention," Kumar reasoned.
Gold medallists in 2018, Iran are now a true force to be reckoned with. Not one to mince his words, Kumar and his brigade have set their sights on reclaiming top spot. "They (Iran) also have a good mix of experience and youth. But there is no need for us to be concerned. Everyone sets out with the intention of winning, but we are working hard and are not worried about anyone."
Captain Pawan Sehrawat provided an update on his injury, "I have fully recovered now. I did my rehab at JSW facility in Bellary. I cleared my rehabilitation and only then set out for the Asian Championships."