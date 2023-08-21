Indian Hockey, Kabaddi teams gun for Asiad gold

The Asian Champions Trophy was Fulton's first continental assignment after taking over the duties from Graham Reid. The South African appreciated the foundation laid by his predecessor and the direction he plans on taking. "I used what is strong in the environment and brought my own flavour. There's many ways to skin a cat, you have to be able to play in a few different ways. What was there was really strong, we continue to play attacking hockey. The main focus is on improving the defence."