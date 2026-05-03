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Indian Indoor Open: Baranica Elangovan improves her national record

The 29-year-old pole vaulter broke the national record (4.22) at the same venue -- Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium -- at the inaugural National Indoor Championships this March.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsSports NewsTamil NaduBhubaneswar

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