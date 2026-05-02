<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh's</a> Kuldeep Kumar eclipsed event favourite and state-mate Dev Meena for new national record at 5.41m at the inaugural Indian Indoor Open combined events & pole vault competition in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhubaneswar">Bhubaneswar</a> on Saturday.</p>.<p>The 21-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj</a>-born athlete surpassed Dev's record of 5.40m, which came at the Taiwan Sun Moon Lake International Pole Vault Championships last March.</p>.<p>Interestingly, Kuldeep's previous best of 5.25m came in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> a week before that when the duo, coached by Ghanshyam Yadav, competed at the Indian Open Jumps in Kengeri. </p>.<p>"I was looking to break the national record since I did 5.25m in Bengaluru," Kuldeep told DH from Bhubaneswar.</p>.<p>"Once I cleared 5.35m comfortably today, I knew the record is within my reach. I went for 5.46m too but missed it by a bit. That makes me confident that I will reset the national record again later this year."</p>.Indian Athletics Series 1: Murali Sreeshankar, Shaili Singh begin season.<p>20-year-old Dev, meanwhile, finished third with an attempt of 5.20m while second spot went to Tamil Nadu's Reegan (5.20), who made the fewest attempts to clear the height.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, women's pole vault record holder Baranica Elangovan will be in action on Sunday while men's heptathlon and women's pentathlon winners will also be decided on the day.</p>.<p><strong>Result: Men:</strong> <strong>Pole vault:</strong> Kuldeep Kumar (MP) 5.41m, 1; Reegan (TN) 5.20,2; Dev Meena (MP) 5.20, 3.</p>.<p><strong>U-20:</strong> Kavinraj (TN) 4.90, 1; R Vishal (TN) 4.70, 2; Saurabh Yadav (UP) 4.20, 3.</p>