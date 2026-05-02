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Indian Indoor Open: Kuldeep Singh eclipses Dev Meena for new national record

The 21-year-old Prayagraj-born athlete surpassed Dev's record of 5.40m, which came at the Taiwan Sun Moon Lake International Pole Vault Championships last March.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:30 IST
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