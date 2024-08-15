Indian origin startup CEO keeps his promise of providing free visas after Neeraj Chopra wins silver

A startup firm named Atlys had promised on providing free visa to all Indians for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra performance in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Mohak Nahta, the CEO and founder of Atlys had earlier posted on his LinkedIn account saying, "I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics."

After this, many users commented under his post and mentioned their email id to avail free visa. The CEO had promised to provide free visas to its users if Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics.

However, Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal in the match. Chopra became only the third Indian and the first in track and field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Nahta said that even though Neeraj Chopra did not win gold medal, he will still give free visas to those who commented with their emails.

"I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today, it's clear—it's not the colour of the medal but our spirit that shines. To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today.