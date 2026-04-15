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Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir dares to live an audacious dream

The magnitude will only grow as she continues to pursue this ambitious dream of making it to Formula One, a peak where only five women have reached in history
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 19:51 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 19:51 IST
Sports NewsFormula OneRacing

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