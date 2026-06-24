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Homesports

India's 2036 Olympic bid fate to be clear in 2029 as IOC introduces revamped selection process

"Potential hosts wanted greater clarity. All stakeholders wanted greater transparency," said Grabar-Kitrovic, adding that the aim is to announce the 2036 host by middle of 2029.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewssportsIndiaInternational Olympic CommitteeOlympic

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