India's challenge ends at World Wrestling Championship with three more eliminations

Sunny Kumar, competing in the 63kg category, lost 1-3 to Aref Hosseinkhoun Mohammadi while Anil (67kg) could not score a single point against Qatar's Gagik M Snjoyan, losing his 1/16 round 0-7.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 14:51 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 14:51 IST
