India's T20 cricket hindered by lack of all-rounders

The openers appear to be in perpetual confusion - whether to go on an all-out attack or play the conditions and situations. The middle-order seems to bat with the fear of failure, oscillating between a sudden burst of offence and a surprising period of lull.

The three matches so far against West Indies best illustrate their predicament.

In the first two games, the batters were diffident - both while chasing a target in the first tie and while setting a target in the second, losing both of them. In a must-win situation to stay alive in the five-match T20I series, India brought their A game on Tuesday en route a comprehensive seven-wicket win. Despite losing the openers early in the chase, Suryakumar Yadav never took the foot off accelerator, with Tilak Varma playing perfect foil.

One can't put India's aggressive method on Tuesday down to conditions, because the pitches for all three matches have been on the slower side with marginal differences. The difference, though, was India's intent, which only surfaces intermittently but not frequently enough to make them seize the big moments. From where and why that inconsistency comes isn't clear.

Is it the lack of batting depth which is basically the result of a lack of all-rounders? If India play an extra batter, their bowling will be thin, which they aren't comfortable with. So, they are trusting their seven batters, including two all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, to do the job for them.

"As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today. If the batters score runs, then you don't need someone at number eight," said skipper Hardik Pandya after India's win.